Russia, China negotiating increase in coal supplies, says ministry official

KEMEROVO, 8 July. /TASS/. Russia and China are currently negotiating an increase in coal supplies to the republic, Head of the Russian Energy Ministry’s Coal Industry Department Petr Bobylev told TASS.

"I can only say about the talks, in which the Energy Ministry participates. Companies are searching for all, they are even working with African states. Speaking about eastern countries, definitely [the talks are underway] with China, Taiwan, which is also a large consumer," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said the ministry together with Russian Railways and the country’s coal companies was developing alternative routes for redirecting coal exports following the ban on imports of Russian coal by a number of EU states.