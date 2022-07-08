India to boost coal imports from Russia to 40 mln tonnes by 2035, says ministry official

KEMEROVO, 8 July. /TASS/. India may increase imports of thermal and coking coal from Russia to 40 mln tonnes by 2035 if logistics issues are solved, Head of the Russian Energy Ministry’s Coal Industry Department Petr Bobylev told TASS.

"The volumes of supplies to India have increased. No more than 7 mln tonnes used to be delivered there. There exists an intergovernmental memorandum on coking coal, they are also interested in thermal coal. With all transport issues solved, India is ready to purchase 40 mln tonnes by 2035, which means a five-fold increase," he said.

According to data provided by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex, Russia exported 214.37 mln tonnes of coal in 2021.