Putin signs law on parallel import of goods to Russia

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law stipulating legalization of parallel import to the country. The document initiated by the Cabinet was posted on Tuesday on the official web portal of legal information.

The law vests the government with the right to determine goods that may be exempt from individual provisions regarding protection of exclusive rights to intellectual deliverables expressed in such goods and means of individualization for marking of such goods.

Early in May, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade posted the list of more than fifty categories of products open for parallel import, from soap to weapons.