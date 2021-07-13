Russian Prime Minister calls data analysis "oil of the 21st century"

TVER, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called data analysis "oil of the 21st century". He said this when visiting the site of the Ctrl2Go company during his working trip to Tver. Ctrl2Go is a digital integrator of Transmashholding.

"Today data is oil, gold, platinum of the 21st century, which only become more expensive over time, therefore management and data collection represent the basis of the progress of the world's leading companies," he said.

The company's operational director, Alexander Dmitriev, told the head of government that the company is now working on a complex task of processing a large amount of information in real time. Such technologies, he said, ensure the reliability of rolling stock, digital production, smart services, and logistics.

"We have developed our ecosystem, the F5 smart analytics digital platform," Dmitriev said.

He added that a whole personnel management system was created on the same platform, which monitors the health of employees of the enterprise, recognizes the parameters of their actions and ultimately ensures an increase in labor productivity. According to him, the company also has developments related to Earth remote sensing technologies.

"We have approached the implementation of a project on the climate agenda, this is a project in our carbon sector. In 2019, we created the first carbon testing ground in Russia to test carbon measurement technologies," said Dmitriev.

He added that the Ctrl2Go company suggests that a national system for high-precision carbon measurement be created, which will allow ensure significant measurement accuracy for 85% of the territory of the Russian Federation. This is very important, given the European initiatives on taxation of enterprises that pollute the environment with carbon emissions.

"We are ready to do this in the format of a public-private partnership. A pilot prototype of the system will be ready by September this year, and by 2024, we can show complete version," Dmitriev said.

Future for digital ecosystems

Mishustin stressed that digital transformation has become the basis for the development of society and the economy, including industrial production.

"The very ecosystem that you are doing allows you to very effectively plan and manage the processes of complex high-tech production that uses digital twins, computer-aided design systems," said the Prime Minister, stressing that data collection allows you to build predictive analytics in a completely different way.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers called technologies for tracking the carbon footprint and creating a system for measuring the carbon balance of natural ecosystems an important area.

"We are working on it. You know that there is a corresponding project, so we will definitely look at your technological proposals," he said.