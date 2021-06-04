First route for self-driving trucks can appear in 2024 — Skolkovo Foundation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The first route for self-driving trucks can appear in Russia as early as in 2024, President of Skolkovo Foundation Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The next step will be to introduce self-driving transport at dedicated routes. The issue currently considered in the government for the self-driving trucks is absolutely clear. Yes, a vehicle will travel at a certain speed along Moscow - St. Petersburg route. Yes, infrastructure should be built to do so - sensors and the control system, and many aspects should be addressed," Dvorkovich said.

The pilot route is forecast to appear as early as in 2024, he added.