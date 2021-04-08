Bank of Russia plans to test digital ruble in 2022

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank plans to test the digital ruble during the whole 2022, after which a roadmap will be drafted for the future implementation of the project, First Deputy Governor of the regulator Olga Skorobogatova told a press conference on Thursday.

"We plan to spend the whole 2022 for the testing stage, and only after obtaining the results of testing we will understand which roadmap on introduction of the targeted platform will be implemented and when," she explained.