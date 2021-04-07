Russian authorities keep situation with ruble rate under control — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not expect a sharp drop in the ruble exchange rate due to the situation in Donbass and states that the macroeconomic situation in Russia is stable, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our relevant departments, the government and the Central Bank are keeping the situation under control," Peskov said.

He was answering a question whether a sharp depreciation of the ruble, similar to the "Black Tuesday" of 2014, could repeat itself due to the situation in Donbass.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that "escalating tensions in the immediate vicinity of [Russian] borders is a factor that rather has a negative emotional impact on the markets."

"This is, unfortunately, common practice," he said.

At the same time, Peskov stressed that "in general, the macroeconomic situation is absolutely stable and predictable."

"Such volatility of the exchange rate already was there before for different reasons - both speculative and non-speculative ones - but this does not affect economic stability in general," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On April 6, Peskov also said that there were no signs of crisis in the current economic situation in Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate at 77.773 rubles, which is 1 ruble, 39 kopecks higher than the previous value. The regulator raised the official euro exchange rate by 2 rubles, 15 kopecks, up to 92.3321 rubles.