Russian company plans to produce 5-6 mln doses of Sputnik V per month in June-July

TASHKENT, April 6. /TASS/. Biokad biotechnological company has reached monthly production of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus of 2 mln doses, whereas in the summer it plans to produce 5-6 mln doses per month, Deputy Director General Alexey Torgov told TASS on the sidelines of the international industrial fair Innoprom.

The company has made around 3 mln doses of the vaccine since production started at its facilities last November, he added.