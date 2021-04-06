Russian company plans to produce 5-6 mln doses of Sputnik V per month in June-July

TASHKENT, April 6. /TASS/. Biokad biotechnological company has reached monthly production of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus of 2 mln doses, whereas in the summer it plans to produce 5-6 mln doses per month, Deputy Director General Alexey Torgov told TASS on the sidelines of the international industrial fair Innoprom.
The company has made around 3 mln doses of the vaccine since production started at its facilities last November, he added.
"We are reaching that level gradually. I think that closer to the second half of the year, in June-July," Torgov said when asked when monthly production of 5-6 mln doses is expected to be reached. In six months of 2021, the company will produce roughly 4-6 mln doses of the vaccine, he added.
Biokad (based in St. Petersburg) signed an agreement with Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on industrial production of the Sputnik V vaccine in September 2020. Biokad is involved in development and production of generic drugs, biosimilars and original drugs to treat oncological, autoimmune and genetic diseases.