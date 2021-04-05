Russian fund, India's Panacea Biotec agree to produce 100 mln doses of Sputnik V per year

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India, have agreed on cooperation to produce 100 mln doses per year of Sputnik V, the Fund said in a statement on Monday.

"Production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF," the Fund explained.

"Vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic. Cooperation with Panacea Biotec is an important step to produce the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners around the world," Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

To date Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 bln people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals.