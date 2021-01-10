Bitcoin sheds more than 11%

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Bitcoin dropped as low as $35,544 to lose 11.71% of its value during the trading session on January 10, CoinDesk portal data shows.

As of 23:32 Moscow time (GMT+3), Bitcoin traded at $36,279 (-9,88%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008 by Satosi Nakamoto (possible pseudonym of a person or a group of people), but has exploded in popularity in recent years. Bitcoins are naturally limited in quantity, most Bitcoins have already been ‘mined’.