Russian Finance Ministry ready to consider loans refinancing for Belarus

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will be ready to consider refinancing of loans for Belarus if Minsk puts forward such a proposal, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Refinancing of specific segments of the Belarusian state debt to Russia "was repeatedly discussed and put on the agenda earlier as well," Peskov says.

"This is a purely economic issue and therefore, if such proposals are made, our Finance Ministry will consider them; this is a subject matter for negotiations," he says.

Belarus is to repay about $3.6 bln of its foreign currency debt in this year, while $2 bln have already been repaid, Finance Minister of the country Yuri Seliverstov said earlier on Tuesday, cited by BelTA news agency.