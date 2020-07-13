Study reveals 31% of bank card holders in Russia encountered fraud

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Almost a third of Russian bank card holders encountered fraud through attempts to find out confidential information or phishing mailings, according to a study by the NAFI Analytical Center.

"A third of cardholders in Russia (31%) experienced fraud: these were attempts to find out confidential card details by phone or requests for data for a money transfer (for example, under a false pretext of helping friends or receiving a non-existing winning). Also, cardholders received messages or letters with viruses or malicious links, messages confirming or canceling card transactions that they didn’t perform," the study said.

According to the study, every fourth Russian is at risk, because he or she is ready to give confidential payment information to outsiders.

"A quarter of Russians (27%) are at risk: they may become victims of fraud, because they are ready to inform a bank employee by phone about card data that cannot be reported (validity period, three-digit security code on the back, code from SMS message)," NAFI notes.

The study also showed that residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg became victims of malefactors more often (37% versus 31% on average in the country).

At the same time, the vast majority of cardholders (96%) noted that as a result of fraud attempts in relation to their bank cards, they did not incur financial losses.

The NAFI Analytical Center conducted a nationwide survey in July 2020. 1,600 people over 18 years of age were interviewed in 136 settlements in 50 regions of Russia.