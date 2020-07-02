Ten companies with projects worth almost $3 billion apply for infrastructure incentives

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic received ten applications for subsidies from ten companies, whose investments in Arctic projects will make more than 210 billion rubles ($2.98 billion), the ministry’s press service said on Thursday.

Businesses, investing in Arctic projects at least 300 million rubles ($4.2 million), may receive non-refundable subsidies of up to 20% of the investments.

"We have received applications from ten companies, whose total investments in projects would be more than 210 billion rubles. During implementation of those projects, we expect more than 3,500 new jobs. Now, the state commission on development of the Arctic, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and the president’s Envoy for the Far East Yuri Trutnev, will take decisions regarding the state support for them," the press service quoted Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Krutikov as saying.

According to the ministry, to land the support the projects should facilitate the region’s social and economic development and offer new jobs. Other criteria include experience in the implementation of investment projects, registeration in the Russian Arctic zone and absence of debts, bankruptcy or reorganization.