MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Renault increased car prices in Russia by 1.14% in average on the back of falling oil prices and fluctuated ruble rate, an official spokesperson of the company told TASS.

"Yes, prices were adjusted [+1.14% - TASS] on the basis of the evolved economic situation," the spokesperson said.

Some automakers have already announced possible revision of car prices in view of the national currency rate drop. In particular, Renault and Avtovaz noted their exposure to prices of raw materials and products of certain sub-suppliers denominated in euro or dollars. The others, such as UAZ, PSA and Nissan said they are in a waiting position until stabilization of the ruble rate.