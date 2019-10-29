Volkswagen recalls 27 Lamborghini Aventador in Russia

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Volkswagen Group Rus LLC, the official representative of Lamborghini in Russia, recalls 27 Lamborghini Aventador cars. The recall includes vehicles sold from 2017 to 2019, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is the likelihood of an unexpected engine shutdown in certain driving conditions (releasing the gas pedal when the engine is idling)," the report said.

It was noted that despite the possibility of engine shutdown, it can be freely started.

Software will be updated for the electronic engine control unit on the vehicles that fall under the recall.