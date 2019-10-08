Russia-Africa Forum will upgrade cooperation between states — Putin

"I hope that in the course of the forum, we will develop new areas and methods of cooperation, offering promising joint initiatives that could upgrade cooperation between Russia and Africa and ensure development of our economies and prosperity of our people," the message reads.

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to the members of the first Russian-Africa Economic Forum in a message published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

Putin stressed that the event is the first of its kind in the history of the Russian-African relations, which "have intensified recently both at the bilateral level and within various multilateral platforms." The Russian president has noted the good dynamics of trade turnover and joint projects in the sphere of extractive industry, agriculture, healthcare and education between Russia and African countries.

"Russian companies are ready to offer their scientific and technological developments, as well as the experience in the area of modernizing energy, transport and communications infrastructure, for the use of their African partners," the Russian leader stated.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum will take place on October 23-24 in Sochi. Leaders of 54 African states have been invited.