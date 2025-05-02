Russian army destroys 10 uncrewed Ukrainian boats in Black Sea over night, morning

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet's firing units on duty destroyed 10 uncrewed Ukrainian boats in the Black Sea waters over the past night and morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During last night and this morning, the Black Sea Fleet’s firing units on duty eliminated 10 Ukrainian uncrewed boats and one US-made Willard speedboat, also damaging two additional uncrewed vessels," the statement said.

The ministry added that between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., air defense forces on duty also downed two Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Crimea.