Russian reconciliation center conducts two humanitarian missions in Syria

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Staffers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria conducted two humanitarian missions in Syria’s provinces of Latakia and Deir ez-Zor, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted two humanitarian missions in the settlements of Kherbet Abukhus in the Latakia province and Hatla in the Deir ez-Zor province. They distributed 900 sets of food weighting 8.8 metric tons in total," he said.

In a separate development, the Russian military official informed about a drone attack in the Latakia province. An unmanned aerial vehicle, operated by terrorists based in the Ishakia district, dropped four explosive devices on pro-government forces stationed near the settlement of Hakur Takhtani, leaving two Syrian servicemen wounded.