IDF downs all Hezbollah drones launched at ‘strategic target’ in Israel — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. The Israeli military has intercepted all the Hezbollah drones launched at a ‘strategic target’ in central Israel from Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) intercepted all of the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in the center of the country," his office quoted him as saying at a cabinet meeting.

"Early this morning (on August 25 - TASS), Hezbollah tried to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones. We directed the IDF to carry out an intense pre-emptive attack to remove the threat," he said. "The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, all of which were designed to attack our citizens and our forces in the Galilee."

According to Netanyahu, Israel is "striking Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows." He warned that this "is not the end of the story" and "is an additional step in changing the situation in the north, and returning our residents securely to their homes.".