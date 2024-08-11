Su-25 fighter crews destroy Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk region border area

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Crews of Su-25 fighter aircraft destroyed a concentration of manpower, armored vehicles and automobile military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border area of Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crews of Su-25 fighters launched an attack with unguided air-to-air missiles against a concentration of manpower, armored vehicles and automobile military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border area of Kursk region. The attack was carried out with unguided air-to-air missiles against reconnaissance targets," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that after using air-to-air weapons, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat flares and returned to their departure airfield.

"According to intelligence reports, all the indicated targets were destroyed," the ministry said.