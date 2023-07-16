Woman killed after Kiev troops shell marketplace in Shebekino - Belgorod Region governor

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. A woman was killed when Ukrainian troops shelled the area of the central market in Shebekino, Belgorod Region, the region’s Governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the area of the central market in Shebekino from Grad MRLS. We say with grief that one person died - a woman was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk at the time of the shelling. The injuries received from the shrapnel were fatal," the governor wrote, offering condolences to her family.