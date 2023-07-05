Russian forces strike locations of Kraken, Georgian Legion groupings in DPR

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South has delivered missile and artillery strikes on the locations of the Kraken battalion and the Georgian Legion in the Soledar-Artyomovsk and Aleksandrovka-Kalinovka areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"Aviation of the Battlegroup South has delivered missile and bombing strikes on enemy targets in the Soledar-Artyomovsk and Aleksandrovka-Kalinovka areas. A temporary stationing center and an area of concentration of the reserves of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized brigade near the population centers of Dyleyevka and Belaya Gora were affected by shelling as well as the locations of the Kraken units and the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of Toretsk," he said.

"Additionally, artillery units hit the station of the Georgian Legion mercenaries in Konstantinovka, a Ukrainian ammo depot in the Veseloye population center and five units of the adversary’s automotive equipment in Seversk and Lastochkino," he added.

During counterbattery work, the group’s artillery units also eliminated the enemy’s Akatsiya and 2S7 Pion self-propelled howitzers in Nikolayevka and near Markovo, as well as a Msta-B artillery gun in the village of Ostroye and a 120-mm mortar in the vicinity of Staromikhaylovka.