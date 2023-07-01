Russia says drones of pro-US coalition in Syria violated safety rules 315 times in June

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Drones of the US-led international counterterrorism coalition in Syria violated flight safety rules 315 times in June. Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said on Saturday.

"There are continued gross violations of the deconflicting protocols and the bilateral Memorandum on Flight Safety in Syria by the US-led so-called international coalition. The violations are deliberate and systematic, and their number has increased significantly compared with last year. In June 2023, there were 315 cases of violations related to flights of drones and ‘coalition’ aviation," he said.