GENICHESK, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces wiped out a D-30 howitzer and a Gvozdika gun mount in the Kherson direction, killing 11 Ukrainian troops, a regional emergencies official reported on Sunday.

"Last night, [Russian] artillery destroyed a 122mm D-30 howitzer near the locality of Novokairy. Six Ukrainian service members were killed in the attack, and two more troops sustained wounds of various severity," the official specified.

Also, a 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a five-member crew and ammunition were destroyed in artillery fire near Yantarnoye.