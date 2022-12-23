Terrorist shelling in Idlib leaves three Syrian soldiers dead — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Three Syrian soldiers were killed as a result of artillery and mortar shelling by terrorists in the Idlib governorate, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Three Syrian soldiers were killed and four more were wounded as a result of artillery and mortar shelling staged by terrorists from the settlement of Kansarfa in the Idlib governorate at the positions of government troops near the settlement of Maaret Muhos," he said.

Yegorov also said that seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day: four in the Idlib governorate, and three in the Hama governorate. No ceasefire violations by Kurdish units in the northeast of Syria were reported, he added.