Russia to start developing advanced mobile missile system in 2023 — commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia will start developing a new intercontinental mobile-based ballistic missile in 2023, Commander of the country’s Strategic Missile Forces Colonel General Sergey Karakayev said.

"Next year, we will start developing an advanced mobile-based missile system that will have greater mobility compared to the Yars road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system," he pointed out in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (or Red Star) newspaper ahead of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces Day celebrated on December 17.

According to Karakayev, the new missile system will be capable of being promptly relocated and launched from any part of Russia. The commander pointed out that rearming the forces with new missile systems was one of the key ways to improve their ability to perform their missions in any situation. The process involves efforts to improve the characteristics of missiles and their combat equipment, which mostly concerns the ability to penetrate the existing and future missile defenses.