Russia to boost Airborne Force’s combat structure, says defense chief

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers are accomplishing the most complex missions in the special military operation in Ukraine and their combat structure will be augmented, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"We continue building up and improving the combat structure of the Airborne Force as the backbone of rapid reaction forces," the defense chief said at the Defense Ministry’s board meeting.

As the Russian defense minister pointed out, "the Airborne Force units have been assigned the most complex and responsible missions since the first days of the special military operation."

"The paratroopers are bravely fulfilling their combat duty and invariably displaying courage and valor. Over ten thousand servicemen have been decorated with state and departmental awards and twenty-one have been bestowed with the title of the Hero of the Russian Federation," Shoigu said.

Efforts continue to develop military infrastructure in the Airborne Force, the defense chief said.

"This year, there are plans to put into operation over a hundred of buildings and structures in four large units and the Ryazan Airborne Force Academy. This will help provide for the proper storage and maintenance of equipment and create comfortable living conditions for the personnel," Shoigu pointed out.

The Defense Ministry’s board meeting is set to discuss the fulfillment of plans in the Eastern Military District and basic measures and guidelines of R&D and experimental design work being carried out under the defense procurement plan, he said.