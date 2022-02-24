Kiev troops deploy heavy weapons between residential buildings in Mariupol — DPR official

DONETSK, February 24. /TASS/. Intelligence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has data that Ukrainian troops are deploying heavy weapons between residential buildings in Mariupol and Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut), Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said on Thursday.

"According to data from our intelligence, Kiev troops are deploying heavy arms among residential houses in Artyomovsk and Mariupol," he told a briefing.

Basurin also said that civilians are not allowed to flee the settlements under the control of Kiev troops in order to hide behind their backs.

"At the exit from settlements, Kiev military have set up additional check points, banning civilians from leaving the cities. This action signals that Ukrainian gunmen are planning to hide behind the civilians," Basurin stressed.