India approves deal to produce Russian AK-203 assault rifles — agency

NEW DELHI, November 23. /TASS/. The Defense Ministry of India gave its final approval to a deal with Russia to produce AK-203 assault rifles in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the ANI news agency reported on Tuesday citing own sources.

According to the report, the decision to approve the deal was made during a session of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Economic Times newspaper reported earlier in the day that over 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles for the needs of the Indian armed forces are to be manufactured over a 10-year period. The first batch of 70,000 Kalashnikovs will be delivered from Russia within the period of two years and eight months.

The production of AK-203 is to begin in early 2022, at a joint enterprise known as Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited. The facility was created in March 2019, on the basis of a plant in Korwa, a town in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deal, if successful, will make India the first foreign country to produce the AK-200 series of the world-famous Kalashnikov assault rifles.