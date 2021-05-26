Servicemen from Pakistan, Algeria to participate in Russian drills this fall

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 26. /TASS/. Southern Russian regions of Krasnodar and North Ossetia will host military drills with the participation of servicemen from Algeria and Pakistan in the fall of 2021, the commander of Russia's Southern Military Region, General of the Army Alexander Dvornikov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Wednesday.

"A Russian-Pakistani military exercise, Friendship-2021, and Russian-Algerian drills will be held this fall in Kuban and North Ossetia - Alania. The Molkino and Tarskoye training ranges were chosen for joint maneuvers," he said.

According to the official, Russian Black Sea fleet servicemen will take part in joint drills with the navies of Algeria and Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.