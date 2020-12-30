Long-range UAVs of enhanced endurance to be provided for Russian army by end of 2021

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian army will begin to be equipped with long-range enhanced endurance unmanned aerial vehicles in 2021, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko told the Russian army daily Krasnaya Zvezda in an interview.

"By the end of 2021 the Russian armed forces will obtain systems with multifunctional drones of long range and enhanced flight duration," Krivoruchko said, adding that the drones would carry both air-launched weapons that are used on operational tactical aircraft and special ammunition.

"The drones will make it possible to deliver precision strikes against the enemy’s stationary and mobile targets," Krivoruchko said.

On December 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Defense Ministry’s year-end board meeting that the first reconnaissance and attack drones of medium range Inokhodets and Forpost had begun to be provided for the Russian army.