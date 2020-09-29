Rostec begins serial production of Mi-28NM

"Serial production has begun. Under the current defense order we will provide 98 helicopters by 2027. The first two have been delivered for testing already. One is involved in government certification tests, while the other is being used for experiments with new rotor blades that increase speed," he said.

Mi-28NM is an upgraded version of the Mi-28N Night Hunter. Research into upgrading it began in 2009. It is expected that the Mi-28NM will be equipped with a fundamentally new 360-degree vision radar and control system and will carry smart weapons.