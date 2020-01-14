Russian hi-tech firm develops new flight control system for Mi-28NM combat helicopters

"The PKV-28 flight control system for the latest Mi-28NM ‘Night Hunter’ combat helicopters has been developed by the Saratov-based Design Bureau of Industrial Automatics," the press office said in a statement.

SARATOV, January 14. /TASS/. The Design Bureau of Industrial Automatics based in Saratov in southern Russia has developed a new flight control system for upgraded Mi-28NM combat helicopters, the press office of the regional industry ministry reported on Tuesday.

The flight control system developed in Saratov is lighter by its weight and smaller by its dimensions than other systems and ensures a new level of comfort and easiness in piloting. It also integrates big potential for further upgrade to meet the customer’s new requirements.

"Following the results of state trials, the implemented technical solution will be offered for helicopters of other models," the statement says.

The Design Bureau of industrial Automatics was set up in 1947 and is licensed for all types of activity in the aircraft industry. Today the Design Bureau of Industrial Automatics develops and produces onboard systems for various aircraft.

The Mi-28NM is a modernized version of the Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter. The work on the helicopter’s new modification started in 2009. The Mi-28NM has received a principally new panoramic view locator, a new control system with artificial intelligence elements and other equipment and will be capable of using precision weapons. The helicopter is designated to strike the armor, carry out reconnaissance and provide target acquisition.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said at the Army-2019 arms show that the Defense Ministry had signed a contract with the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer on the delivery of 98 Mi-28NM attack helicopters to the troops.