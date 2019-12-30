Ansat Aurus helicopter sales planned at level of 20-25 per year from 2021

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Sales of Ansat Aurus luxury helicopters are planned to be at the level of 20-25 units per year since 2021, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We expect [Ansat Aurus helicopter sales — TASS] to be 5 helicopters at the least in the next year," Manturov stated. "We anticipate reaching the cycle of [sales] of 20-25 helicopters per year, starting from 2021," he added.