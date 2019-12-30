Ansat Aurus helicopter sales planned at level of 20-25 per year from 2021

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Sales of Ansat Aurus luxury helicopters are planned to be at the level of 20-25 units per year since 2021, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.
"We expect [Ansat Aurus helicopter sales — TASS] to be 5 helicopters at the least in the next year," Manturov stated. "We anticipate reaching the cycle of [sales] of 20-25 helicopters per year, starting from 2021," he added.
First contracts for this helicopter are due to be concluded in early 2020, chief executive of the Russian Helicopters holding Andrei Boginsky informed earlier.
The lightweight Ansat multirole helicopter has been produced by the Kazan Helicopter Works since 2013.