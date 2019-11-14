Aurus SUV, minivan to gain certification in end-2020 or early 2021 — minister

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Aurus Komendant SUV and Aurus minivan are expected to gain certification at the end of 2020 or in early 2021, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

"Certification of SUV and minivan will be at the end of next year or in early 2021," he said.

Earlier reports said that the Industry and Trade Ministry was negotiating further assembly of Aurus Komendant off-road vehicles in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021-2022 after certification and the start of production in Russia.

Aurus is a Russian brand of cars for senior officials. The car was designed as part of the Cortege project, which has been implemented by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow, Russia, since 2013. The project envisages the creation of the line of cars on the base of a single platform (sedan, limousine, minivan and sport utility vehicle, or SUV).