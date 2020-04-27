Russian paratroopers test Polar gear as they skydive from 10,000 m altitude in Arctic

"As part of performing the world’s first ever high-altitude jump into the territory of the Arctic, special combat outfits developed by Group 99 for Arctic conditions were included in the paratroopers’ gear," the company said in a statement.

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers have performed the world’s first ever jumps from an altitude of 10,000 meters in the Arctic wearing special polar outfits developed by the Group 99 company (part of the Kalashnikov arms manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec), the company’s press office reported on Monday.

The experience gained during the historic air jump will be generalized for further use by the Russian troops operating in the Arctic, the statement says.

The Kalashnikov Group unveiled the first models of the Arctic combat gear at the Army-2018 international arms show. The combat outfit includes over 40 items, including a raid suite, a special sleeping bag for low temperatures, transport containers for ensuring the safety of medical supplies, communications systems, food rations and many other elements.

The Russian paratroopers carried out the world’s first ever joint high-altitude jump from an altitude of 10,000 meters in the area of the Franz Josef Land archipelago in the Arctic on April 26. They used a special next-generation parachute system, tested oxygen equipment, navigation devices, special gear and outfits. The paratroopers jumped from Ilyushin Il-76 military transport planes.