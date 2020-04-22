Russian General Staff, NATO Command discuss ‘issues of mutual interest’

Read also
MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov discussed "issues of mutual interests" with NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters, Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed Wednesday.
On February 6, Gerasimov and Wolters discussed the issue of prevention of incidents caused by sides’ military activity during the Russian commander’s visit to Georgia’s Baku. The two commanders exchanged opinions on strategic stability and developments in world's crisis regions. The sides agreed to preserve communications all the time.