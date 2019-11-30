Arctic Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile system goes on combat alert in Murmansk Region

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. A battery of Arctic Tor-M2DT surface-to-air missile systems of the Russian Northern Fleet’s separate motor rifle brigade has been placed on combat alert in the Murmansk Region, Spokesman for the Northern Fleet Vadim Serga told reporters on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, an official ceremony was held outside Pechenga, where the unit is stationed.

"A battery of the self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems entered test combat duty back in August," Serga added.

The Tor-M2DT surface-to-air missile system has been developed using the Vityaz two-section tracked prime mover for its employment in the Arctic and the Extreme North and is capable of operating at a temperature of minus 50 degrees Celsius. The new system comprises 16 surface-to-air vertically launched missiles with a striking range of up to 12 km and an altitude range of up to 10,000 meters. The upgraded target detection station is capable of spotting aircraft based on stealth technology.

The Tor-M2DT is designated to defend vital administrative, industrial and military facilities and also land troops against air attacks in the Arctic and the Extreme North. The system controls the airspace against strikes by cruise missiles, air bombs, aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.