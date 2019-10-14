Russia to hold Strategic Missile Force drills with over 200 missile launchers

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia will hold its Strategic Missile Force drills on October 15-17 that will involve 12,000 troops, 213 missile launchers, 105 aircraft and five submarines, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

"Command and staff drills will take place on October 15-17, 2019 to practice the Armed Forces’ command and control," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills will involve "about 12,000 personnel, 213 launchers of the Strategic Missile Force, up to 105 planes, including five strategic missile-carrying aircraft, up to 15 surface ships and five submarines and 310 items of military and special hardware," the statement reads.