Trump says Cuba to face problems 'within short period of time'

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. Cuba will soon face serious difficulties and Washington will be there to help it out, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"Cuba’s going to be next. Cuba’s a mess, it’s a failing country, and they’re going to be next. Within a short period of time, it’s going to fail, and we will be there to help it out," he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington. "We’ll be there to help our great Cuban-Americans out, who were thrown out of Cuba," Trump said.

The US president is returning to the White House from his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, where he spent the weekend.

On March 27, the US leader said that Cuba would be the next US target, without specifying Washington’s plans regarding the country.