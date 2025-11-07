Hungary seeks exemption from US sanctions against oil, gas purchases from Russia

BUDAPEST, November 7. /TASS/. Hungary hopes to receive an exemption from US sanctions that impede energy supplies from Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said as he is accompanying Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his visit to Washington.

He expressed hope that at a Friday meeting at the White House, Orban would be able to convince US President Donald Trump of the need to exempt Hungary from US restrictions on Russian oil and gas companies. Hungary would like "no legal obstacles to limit energy supplies." "From Hungary's viewpoint, it is important that the Americans exempt it from sanctions on oil and natural gas purchases," Szijjarto said. His statement was reported by Hungary’s M1 TV channel.

Orban, who is visiting Washington, has said that he will discuss this issue during talks at the White House, adding that he will ask Trump to grant Hungary an exemption from anti-Russian sanctions. This is "the most serious problem for Hungarian families and households, as well as for businesses," the prime minister noted.

On October 22, the US Treasury Department included Rosneft and Lukoil, along with their subsidiaries, in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will take full effect on November 21. The US believes that the restrictions should put pressure on Moscow in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Hungarian government has noted that these new sanctions could harm the country's interests, as it still receives most of its energy supplies from Russia under long-term contracts.