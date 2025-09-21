Australia recognizes state of Palestine

SYDNEY, September 21. /TASS/. Australia has recognized Palestine’s statehood, according to the country’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Australia recognizes the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own," he said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

"Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people," the statement reads.

On August 11, Albanese said that Australia plans to recognize the state of Palestine at the 80th UN General Assembly in September.

On September 19, in an open letter, the US Republican Party threatened allied countries with response measures should they recognize Palestine as an independent state. The letter was addressed to Australia, the UK, Canada and France, among others.