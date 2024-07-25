US Vice President Kamala Harris decides to run in country’s presidential election

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris officially announced on Thursday that she decided to run in the country’s presidential election.

"I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m running for President of the United States," she stated on her X social network account.

The politician also attached to her post a campaign video clip and urged fellow citizens to raise funds supporting her campaign.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election and supported Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He was expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22.

However, after Biden’s poor debate performance on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.