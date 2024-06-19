Yerevan accuses Baku of sabotaging peace efforts

YEREVAN, June 19. /TASS/. Armenia believes that Azerbaijan's statements on the possibility of regional escalation allegedly show the intentions of the authorities to derail the peace process and launch new military actions after the COP29 summit in November, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Azerbaijan's habit of predicting regional escalation on every occasion makes one think and confirms the fact that Azerbaijan will do everything to disrupt the process of concluding a peace agreement with Armenia in order to launch a new aggression against the country after the COP29 summit to be held in Baku in November 2024," the statement said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry reacted to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's criticism of the deepening military-technical cooperation between Yerevan and Paris. In particular, Baku said that "the French authorities are leading the South Caucasus to a new war, supporting Armenian revanchism and supplying lethal weapons to Yerevan."

"Official Baku's reaction to the military-technical cooperation between Armenia and France is perplexing. Every country has the sovereign right to have an army equipped with combat and modern military hardware," Yerevan noted and added that "Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed at the highest level that they recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty on the basis of the 1991 Almaty Protocol." "Armenia adheres to this principle and has no ambitions beyond its internationally recognized territory of 29,743 square kilometers. It has proven this approach by demarcating four villages in the Tavush Province of Armenia and the Qazax District of Azerbaijan. We call on Azerbaijan to put an end to the occupation of the vital territories of more than 30 villages of Armenia," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.