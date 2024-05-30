Musk refutes media reports about invitation to become Trump’s adviser

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk said he had never been in talks on becoming an adviser to Donald Trump if the latter wins the US presidential election in November.

"There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency," the billionaire wrote on the X social network.

The Wall Street Journal wrote on Wednesday with reference to anonymous sources that Trump and Musk discussed giving the Tesla chief an advisory role at the White House should the former US president win the upcoming election. According to sources, the two men discussed ways to give Musk influence over policies related to border security and the economy.

Trump and incumbent US President Joe Biden have already guaranteed themselves nominations as presidential candidates in the November 5 election, following the results of primaries and caucuses in their respective parties. Republicans are expected to officially nominate Trump at a party convention scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Biden is running for a second term as US president.