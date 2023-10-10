Venezuelan leader slams West for ignoring how Kiev-bound weapons turn up on black market

CARACAS, October 10. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has strongly condemned the West for its failure to react to reports that Western weapons sent to Kiev are now ending up on the global arms black market.

"The governments of the United States and European countries, which have spent billions of dollars and euros on weapons and military equipment, are now closing their eyes and ears to reports that the weapons sent to Ukraine are reaching the black market," the Venezuelan leader said on his personal television show broadcast on the state-run Venezolana de Television channel. Maduro was commenting on Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s Telegram statement about Western-weapons provided to Kiev turning up on the black market.

"A reign of absolute corruption has begun in Ukraine, where the trafficking of weapons of all kinds has been going on since Zelensky [took office as president]," Maduro noted, stressing that "this is how NATO brought another war to Ukraine."

The Venezuelan president said that "in Ukraine’s case, we support the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as those of South Africa and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, calling for a peace agreement that would include full guarantees for Russia." Maduro emphasized that "this will make it possible to restore peace and end the most dangerous trafficking in arms."