EU foreign policy chief demands unconditional release of Niger president held since coup

BRUSSELS, August 11. /TASS/. European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, according to a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The organizers of the coup in Niger have already warned that they will eliminate Bazoum in the event of any foreign military intervention in the West African country.

"The EU reiterates it is deeply concerned at the deteriorating conditions in which the president is being detained. Mohamed Bazoum and his family, according to the latest information, have been deprived of food, electricity and medical care for several days. We appeal once again for their immediate and unconditional release," Borrell wrote in a statement, articulating Brussels’ initial reaction to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) summit, where a potential military operation against Niger was discussed.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but is reportedly in telephone contact with the outside world.