South African president invites all African leaders to BRICS summit — sherpa

PRETORIA, July 7. /TASS/. The heads of all African countries have been invited to the summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), to be held in South Africa’s Johannesburg next month, South Africa’s lead organiser of the BRICS summit Professor Anil Sooklal has said.

"President Ramaphosa has decided to invite all African leaders as part of the BRICS outreach so we have extended an invitation to all African leaders to come and have dialogue with BRICS leaders," he said after a two-day conference of sherpas and sous-sherpas held near the southern city of Durban.

"As you know as part of chairship this year we have an Africa focus and that is why our theme has emphasised this partnership with Africa and our theme speaks to that BRICS and Africa partnership for mutual accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism," Sooklal added.

He reiterated that the summit will take place under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

The African Union, which brings together all countries on the continent, comprises 55 members.

The BRICS summit will run in the South African city of Johannesburg between August 22 and 24. Ramaphosa invited all leaders to participate, but only Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his arrival to date.

Russia will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS in 2024.