Hungary's Szijjarto slams 'outrageous' lack of serious probe into Nord Stream sabotage

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The lack of a serious investigation into the terrorist attack on Nord Stream is outrageous, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"It’s outrageous that there had been a terrorist attack against the critical infranstructure of Europe, <…> [I mean] Nord Stream. And there has been no serious investigation yet, this is outrageous," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

It is necessary to ensure the safety of the TurkStream pipeline, as it provides reliable gas supplies, and stopping it would cause "trouble that we would like to avoid," Szijjarto added.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.

