Kiev still unable to restore power supply, rolling blackouts continue — media

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. Kiev is still struggling with its electrical power dilemma, as emergency blackouts continue, Klymenko Time, a Ukraine-based publication reported, citing the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK.

The news site said on its Telegram channel that "stabilization shutdown schedules are not in effect".

Meanwhile, Sergey Bratchuk, an Odessa regional military administration official, reported that after a long break due to power shortages, the city’s electric routes started working again on Tuesday.

The day before, Sergey Kovalenko, director general of YASNO, Ukraine’s leading energy supplier, a branch of the DTEK holding, reported that Kiev residents could face rolling blackouts lasting for up to ten hours since there was enough electricity for only 20% of the city.

On Monday morning, explosions were heard in Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky and Solomensky districts. As a result, critical infrastructure facilities within the capital and in its suburbs were damaged and some districts were left without power.